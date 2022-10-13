









EXCLUSIVE: I’m A Celeb champion Scarlett Moffatt spoke exclusively to Reality Titbit at Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards powered by Jaguar but the star shied away from the most important question of all as she walked the red carpet.

Scarlett joined a bunch of celebs as they arrived at London’s Roundhouse for the Attitude Awards. Scarlett arrived hand in hand with her beau Scott Dobinson as the Northern television icon was eager to get herself on the nearest dance floor.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say anything”

I’m A Celebrity: The Champions is currently underway all the way over in Africa and when Scarlett made her way down the carpet, we were desperate to ask whether she would be interested in making a return to the jungle in the near future.

Scarlett giggled as she said: “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say anything, maybe, maybe.”

Scarlett originally took part in I’m A Celebrity back in 2016 where she was crowned Queen Of The Jungle.

View Instagram Post

“Paul Gascoigne would be fun”

After dodging a question about her potential return, Scarlett was excited to let us know which other Geordie she would like to see fly out to the jungle to take part in the next I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

“Oh I don’t know actually,” Scarlett said, “Paul Gascoigne would be fun. Our Gazza”

“It’s our favourite night of the whole year”

Scarlett strutted her way down the red carpet with a smile on her face and she was quick to tell the media how excited she was to be returning to the Attitude Awards once again.

“We always absolutely love this,” Scarlett said, “It’s our favourite night of the whole year.

“It’s just so much fun. It’s just really nice celebrating everybody’s individualities and we’re all here as one.

“It’s just wonderful.”

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

