I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has officially kicked off, as the ten initial celebrities are now settling into life in the Australian jungle.

In the first episode (Sunday, November 17th), two of the celebs revealed that they’d known each other for decades before their stint in the jungle to the surprise of all the other competitors.

So, how do Nadine Coyle and Adele Roberts know each other?

Episode 1 reunion

When choosing their pairs in the first episode, Nadine Coyle chose Adele Roberts as her partner in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec questioned why Nadine selected Adele out of all the contestants and Nadine revealed: “We actually met 18 or 19 years ago. Long before the Girls Aloud days.”

She continued to say that partnering up would “be a nice little reunion” with Adele.

How did they meet?

It is unconfirmed how Adele and Nadine would’ve met as of yet. There’s a chance they will explain more as they spend more time together on the series.

Nadine would have been 15 or 16-years-old at the time they met and Adele 21-years-old.

As Nadine and Adele found fame in 2002 when their seasons of Popstars: The Rivals and Big Brother aired, their meeting a year or two prior is yet to be explained. As both are now in the music industry, there’s a chance they crossed paths in their younger years when trying to breakout.

Nadine grew up in Ireland and Adele grew up in Southport, so we doubt they crossed paths as teenagers or through mutual friends.

Nadine and Adele once announcing they’ve known each other 18 odd years #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/c02ei7wRfW — Sophie Lawrence xxx (@sopholawrence) November 17, 2019

Nadine and Adele: I’m A Celebrity’s fab duo

Already fans are loving this power couple, particularly after they both faced their ultimate fears and won in the first challenge. This means that they earned their place in the nicer of the two camps and a delicious alligator and potato supper – better than rice and beans!

Adele and Nadine even have their own joke duo name of “Adele Dazeem” after the infamous John Travolta Oscar blip from 2014.

Now, they are only ever going to be introduced as the “wickedly talented” I’m A Celeb duo!

