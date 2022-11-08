









Funny man Babatúndé Aléshé has been forced to face his fears once again in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity Horrifying Heights challenge – but what exactly will his bushtucker trial involve?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here is in full force and, believe it or not, one star has already screamed those words to escape a challenge – we’re only two nights in by the way.

That man was comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and he’s certainly not laughing after the public mercilessly voted him to undergo tonight’s trial entitled Horrifying Heights. Read on to find out how the challenge will go down (if you excuse the pun).

I’m A Celebrity’s Horrifying Heights trial explained

One piece of advice we’d definitely give campmates is to never reveal your weaknesses. However, if you’re heading into the jungle, it’s hard to hide. Babatúndé backed out of his first challenge after landing in Australia when he was (almost) suspended over a 32-storey building.

With a severe fear of heights, he was unable to complete the mission. And, in I’m A Celebrity land, that made him the ultimate target for any height-related trials – he’s got a long road ahead.

The Gogglebox star was chosen at the end of last night’s episode to take on the aptly named Horrifying Heights. Babatúndé will be attached to a harness and placed on a ring-shaped structure hanging way above the ground.

Dotted around the structure will be small boxes containing unknown critters, obvs, which he’ll need to rummage through to locate stars to earn the team meals.

The campmate will have ten minutes to collect nine stars before the buzzer sounds. We must add there will be two levels to the circular contraption, with the upper level only accessible via a rickety-looking ladder. Babatúndé better pray the weather’s in his favour as rain will make the platform slippery and wind will cause the structure to swing. Don’t look down!

Fans unapologetic over forcing Babatúndé into nightmare trial

We hope he’s not scarred for life after this challenge, but the public is enjoying his panic way too much.

“May have used my free votes on the I’m A Celebrity app to vote for Babatúndé Aléshé. Sorry, not sorry,” one laughed.

Did you gasp like us?

Here’s some more memes ahead of poor Babatúndé’s trial. Well, he is being paid for being in the jungle:

This was his expression on the inside when he was chosen rather than the brave smile:

Some strategic planning was involved:

Good calculations:

We’re all villains, aren’t we?

Cue evil cackle:

