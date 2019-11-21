University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

We’re less than a week into the brand new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and already its proving to be one of the best they’ve had in years. And a lot of that is down to the stellar lineup of stars that ITV have recruited this year.

From worldwide superstar Caitlyn Jenner to lesser-known, yet brilliantly hilarious Andrew Maxwell, this season has the perfect mix of contestants.

One of the ten original celebrities signed up to the hit reality show is radio DJ, Adele Roberts.

With Adele on our screens every single night, fans of the show are wanting to know more about the star of the show. Particularly more about her adorable relationship with her actress partner, Kate Holderness.

So, is Adele married? We’ve done some digging into the I’m A Celeb contestant’s love life!

Is Adele married?

No. Although, considering that Adele Roberts has been with her partner for over fifteen years now and more besotted with one another every day, they are 100% partners for life.

Adele has been with actress Kate Holderness since February 2004 and all these years later, they are still going strong.

But there is no rock on either Kate or Adele’s ring finger, so it’s safe to say the couple aren’t – hopefully, yet – married.

Get to know Adele and Kate

Adele Roberts is a 40-year-old DJ originally from Southport in Merseyside. Kate is a 35-year-old actress, who was born in Preston, Lancashire.

It is unconfirmed how the couple met way back in the day, but we totally love these two!

Not only are they super adorable and affectionate all over their Instagrams, but they even have their own YouTube channel.

Kate and Adele run a joint YouTube account called Fakeaway Factory where they make videos recreating popular takeaways. Check out their channel here.

Keep up with the couple

If you want to keep up with the latest on Kate and Adele, then follow them both on Instagram.

You’ll also get their cute couple content – it’s seriously adorable!

Follow Kate on Instagram @kateholderness. She will also be running Adele’s Instagram account while she is in the jungle.

