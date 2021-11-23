Is Arlene Phillips ill from I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here?











I’m a Celebrity 2021 is well underway, and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips has got viewers talking.

The ITV show began last Sunday, and the trials and challenges are greater than ever. Amongst this years cast is Richard Madeley, Frankie Bridge and many more.

Arlene Phillips is another celebrity currently in Wales hoping to become the next Queen of the Castle. Viewers of the show have been loving the series so far, but why are they questioning if Arlene is ill? Reality Titbit have found out everything you need to know regarding Arlene’s health.

Is Arlene Phillips ill?

There has been a lot of debate on social media as to whether Arlene Phillips is ill or not. The short answer to this is no, she’s not ill.

As she’s been in the castle for a few days now, she’s bound to not be looking her usual glammed-up self, which is where the confusion has come from. Arlene is the oldest contestant in the Welsh Castle, so some viewers have said people need to give her a break for not looking her usual self.

People ripping Arlene…. she’s a 78 year old woman spending 3 weeks in a freezing castle. Something most 20year olds couldn’t hack. Leave her be🥺 #ImACeleb — Bஐ (@IamBethaniee) November 22, 2021

During last night’s episode, Arlene Phillips revealed her age on the show and viewers were blown away. She said: “I am about to sleep in the worst bed I have ever come across in all my 78 years”.

Fans of the ITV show couldn’t believe Arlene is 78, as she is the oldest contestant to appear on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. One Twitter user wrote: “I’m sorry but I am absolutely gobsmacked that Arlene Phillips is 78”.

Another user said: “Hats off to Arlene for giving this a bash at 78 years young!!!”. Arlene’s Twitter account responded to the praises, and said:

“Thanks for your support! She really wanted to challenge herself, try to be fearless and show that people in their senior years still have lots to offer!”

I can’t believe Arlene Phillips is 78 years old!! Absolute madness #ImACeleb — beth🍒 (@bxthmorton) November 22, 2021

Arlene Phillips on Instagram

Arlene Phillips currently has 24.3k followers and 2,436 posts over on her Instagram. She’s a proud mother and grandmother, and regularly shares photos of her family on her feed.

Since leaving her Strictly days behind her, Arlene got involved in the theatre industry, and is now a Choreographer, Theatre Director and Hot Gossip dance group creator. Arlene has choreographed the show What’s New Pussycat, which she also updates fans of on her account.

