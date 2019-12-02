University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

This season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has seen some dominating and larger than life characters enter the jungle. But no celeb has been as influential in the camp as ex-footballer Ian Wright.

In last night’s episode (Sunday, December 1st), James Haskell even acknowledged that Ian’s “mood affects everybody” and that when Ian is happy, everyone is happy.

Ian is obviously influential in the camp, but many have wondered about his influence in the outside world. Particularly as Ian Wright’s MBE was raised in the episode as well.

So, does that mean Ian Wright is a Sir? Has he been Knighted?

Ian Wright: Bio

Ian Wright is a 56-year-old former pro footballer, and TV and radio presenter. In the nineties, Ian Wright was one of the biggest and most well-known players in England. Notably, Ian played for major Premier League teams, Crystal Palace and Arsenal. He also played for England and Ian’s last appearance for the national team was in 1998.

Since Ian retired from football in 2000 he turned his attention to a career in media. However, he still worked in sport, as a commentator for BBC Sport and ITV Sport. Ian also has been a pundit on Match Of the Day.

After he was a guest host on Top of the Pops, Ian was given his own chat show, Friday Night’s All Wright.

Over the years, he has also presented Gladiators, Big Brother’s Celebrity Hijack, They Think It’s All Over, and Live from Studio Five.

Is Ian Wright a Sir?

No. Ian Wright does not have a Knighthood, but he is an MBE – a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Ian became an MBE in the year 2000 after he retired from professional football.

He was awarded the MBE for his services to football.

Dec mocks Ian’s MBE

During episode 15 (Sunday, December 1st), I’m A Celeb presenter Dec Donnelly made a crack at Ian’s MBE during his Bushtrucker trial.

As Ian would not stop complaining, Dec claimed his MBE stood for “moans before everything.”

And it wasn’t long before fans of the show took to Twitter to share their own acronyms for Ian’s MBE… and they weren’t all too kind! Fans dubbed Ian a “massive b***end.”

Ian Wright MBE – Moans Before Everything. Brilliant 😂 #ImACeleb — Danielle Robertson (@Danielle92_xo) December 1, 2019

