









After two years away from Australia, Ant and Dec are back in Oz in 2022 along with a brand new batch of celebrity contestants taking part in I’m A Celebrity season 22. Occupying the jungle this year is radio DJ Chris Moyles, MP Matt Hancock, actor Owen Warner, and many more familiar faces.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the ITV series airs for series 20 and 21 in Wales. Campmates had to live in spooky Grwych Castle. However, the rolling hills of Wales have been traded for the creepy crawly-ridden jungle of Australia for series 22. So, let’s take a look at whether I’m A Celebrity 2022 is on tonight.

Is I’m A Celebrity 2022 on tonight?

Yes! In 2022, I’m A Celebrity is airing every night of the week.

Previous seasons of the show saw a recap show air on Saturdays, but ITV has confirmed to Reality Titbit that the Saturday episode of the show is a regular episode.

The show kicked off on Sunday, November 6, and airs every day on ITV.

I’m A Celebrity schedule

After starting on Sunday, November 6, at 9 pm, this is the episode guide for I’m A Celebrity per ITV.

When the show was filmed in the UK, the celebrities were in camp for 20 days, but now that they’re back in Australia the campmates are in the jungle for 22 days. There are 22 episodes in total of I’m A Celebrity series 22.

Sunday 13 November: 9 pm – 10.15 pm (episode 8)

Monday 14 November: 9 pm – 10 pm (episode 9)

Tuesday 15 November: 9.15 pm – 10.20 pm (episode 10)

Wednesday 16 November: 9 pm – 10.30 pm (episode 11)

Thursday 17 November: 9 pm – 10.15 pm (episode 12)

Friday 18 November: 9 pm – 10.35 pm (episode 13)

Saturday 19 November: 9.10 pm – 10.10 pm (episode 14)

Sunday 20 November: 9 pm – 10.30 pm (episode 15)

Monday 21 November: 9.15 pm – 10.30 pm (episode 16)

Tuesday 22 November: 9 pm – 10.30 pm (episode 17)

Wednesday 23 November: 9 pm – 10.20 pm (episode 18)

Thursday 24 November: 9 pm – 10.30 pm (episode 19)

Friday 25 November: 9.15 pm – 10.20 pm (episode 20)

I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp

I’m A Celebrity used to have a weekly recap episode, however, that has been dropped in 2022.

The show also used to have an Extra Camp after show, but this was axed in 2020.

Extra Camp was replaced by I’m a Celebrity…The Daily Drop which was hosted by Vick Hope and uploaded to ITV Hub. However, it was also axed by ITV.

If you ever miss an I’m A Celeb episode, head over to the ITV Hub where the series 22 episode can be watched on demand.

