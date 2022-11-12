









ITV brings I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back to screens for its 22nd series in 2022. The show airs from Australia this year after spending the last two seasons in Wales due to the pandemic. The Dingo Dollars challenges and Bushtucker Trials are back along with the creepy crawlies of the Aussie jungle.

I’m A Celebrity kicked off its first episode on November 6 and the trials and challenges are already underway. This year’s contestants, including Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Boy George, and Charlene White, are settling into camp. This year, fans aren’t sure whether they’re getting a daily dose of I’m A Celeb or not, so let’s take a look at whether I’m A Celebrity airs on Saturdays.

©ITV Plc

Is I’m A Celebrity on on Saturdays?

After kicking off on November 6, I’m A Celebrity has been airing each night on ITV.

In past seasons of the show, it hasn’t aired on a Saturday, however, in 2022, the show is airing on Saturdays.

ITV has confirmed that the Saturday night episodes of the show are regular episodes and not ‘highlights’ or ‘best bits’ compilations.

How many episodes are there?

In total, the 22nd series of I’m A Celebrity is made up of 22 episodes.

The episode start times vary from 9pm to 9.15pm.

All of the episode times and durations have been released up to episode 20 by ITV here.

When does I’m A Celebrity finish in 2022?

With 22 episodes of I’m A Celebrity set to air in total, the 2022 series will last around three weeks.

The show’s final will likely air on Sunday, November 27. Given the episode schedule provided by ITV, episode 20 airs on Friday, November 25, therefore the final two episodes will air on Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27.

At the time of writing, there are still weeks to go until the final will air. The show’s cast members including Matt Hancock, Owen Warner, Jill Scott, and many more are still set to endure many challenges and trials as the ITV show continues.

Since his arrival in the jungle, MP Hancock has been put forward for multiple trials, taking on two in his first 48 hours on the show.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted ITV for confirmation on the show’s finale date.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV FROM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 AT 9PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK