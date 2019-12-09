University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After three weeks of Bushtucker trials, some rather horrendous food options and all the fun and games that come with living in the jungle camp, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has come to its conclusion.

The winner of the 2019 series is Jacqueline Jossa, with the runners-up as Andy Whyment and Roman Kemp.

But, as the celebs are still out there in Australia, some are wondering whether there will be another episode of I’m A Celebrity.

Here’s what you need to know!

Is I’m A Celebrity on tonight?

No!

After 23 days in the jungle, the ITV reality series came to its conclusion on Sunday, December 8th.

But don’t worry, you won’t have to wait another year for more content, as there will be another episode in the coming days!

Catch up with the celebs

You might expect to see the celebrities all over your screens doing follow-up interviews, but there will actually be an official follow-up episode of I’m A Celebrity a few days following the finale.

On Thursday, December 12th, the celebrities will return once more to our screens to discuss their time in the jungle.

So, they’re clearly having a few more days experiencing Australia away from the jungle! And as their families are out there with them, we’re sure the celebrities are having a much better time than they have been over the past three weeks!

The episode will air on Thursday at 9 pm on ITV.

