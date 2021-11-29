Is I'm a Celebrity star Naughty Boy in a relationship?











Music legend, Naughty Boy, is currently in the Welsh castle for this years I’m a Celeb. We’ve explored if the ITV star is in a relationship.

We’ve seen the British musician take part in multiple challenges so far. From the Creepy Closets, to the Treacherous Traps, Naughty Boy has given it his all.

Naughty Boy has been the hot topic of conversation throughout I’m a Celebrity so far. But is he in a relationship? Lets find out!

THE PRICE IS RIGHT: Who is model James O’Halloran?

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

Is Naughty Boy in a relationship?

No, Naughty Boy is not in a relationship. He has kept all aspects of his love life private, and doesn’t share this part of his life on social media.

Past relationships of Naughty Boy are unknown, however in 2014 there were rumours that he was dating Kate Rothschild. These rumours sparked when he tweeted Kate saying: “call your boy! ;)”

The music producer has a lot going on in his life, such as being a carer for his mother who has dementia. So, a relationship may not be his first priority at the moment.

Naughty Boy has said he’s leaving the show twice

Each year we see I’m a Celeb contestants struggle on the show, with some celebrities quitting, such as Gemma Collins in 2014. Naughty Boy doesn’t seem to be enjoying his time on I’m a Celeb, and has told his fellow campmates that he’s leaving.

He first said he wanted to leave last week, when he tells his Clink campmates that he won’t be joining them at the main camp as his hearts not in it anymore. After he said this, Arlene also told campmates she wants to leave too.

Naughty Boy changed his mind, and decided to stay at the castle. However a couple of days ago he said he wants to leave again as he feels his journey at camp has come to an end.

Naughty boy every night on I’m a celeb #ImACeleb https://t.co/GC2FOE3262 — Connor (@justcon_94) November 28, 2021

THE BACHELOR: What is Bri Springs’ job?

Naughty Boy on Instagram

Naughty Boy currently has 56.6k followers over on his Instagram. He posts regularly, with 901 photos and videos on his account.

He shares most aspects of his life, including his music and his family. He also has a second Instagram account, which is dedicated to his food and cooking.

Naughty Boy Kitchen shares delicious meals and recipes which pay homage to his Pakistani heritage. He has cooked on various TV shows, such as Sunday Brunch and James Martin’s Sunday Morning.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV DAILY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK