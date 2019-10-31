University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here has been confirmed to return for its nineteenth series this November 2019.

With I’m A Celebrity returning to our screens, many fans of the hit ITV reality series are wondering whether Kiosk Keith will return or whether Kev will reprise his role.

So, what happened with Kiosk Keith? Where is he now?

Is Kiosk Keith in the 2019 series?

No.

Last year Kiosk Keith – who’s real name is Raymond Grant – was axed from the show after allegations that he turned up to work drunk and made unwanted advances to a colleague were made. This is what his ex-wife told the Mirror.

This came after fifteen years of working on the show.

Not much is known about where Raymond Grant is now or what he is up to, but The Sun reported that he had returned to working on his farm.

The entire British Publics reaction when Dec said Kiosk Kev instead of Keith 👀 #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/TioQ037f6r — Conor (@iAmConorMc) November 19, 2018

What about Kiosk Kev?

It is most likely that Kev will be returning to the series in his role. Kev is played by Mark Herlaar, who is a lime farmer from Australia.

Before appearing as Kiosk Kev on I’m A Celebrity, Mark Herlaar took part in the Australian version of Survivor in 2017, and he even went on the game show Family Feud.

Here’s hoping Kev’s return to the series will be welcome and fans will warm to him once more.

