The new series of I’m A Celebrity South Africa is coming to screens shortly and will feature some of the most popular contestants of the past two decades including former supermodel, Janice Dickinson.

ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is normally brought to us from Australia. However, to celebrate 20 years on air, we are getting an extra All-Stars show recorded in South Africa.

The hit reality show is well-known for its grueling and often disgusting trials, and it appears that Janice Dickinson is not prepared for the chaos…

Janice Dickinson issues angry warning ahead of ITV I’m A Celeb South Africa

Janice Dickinson said in a teaser interview for the ITV show: “If I hear any lions whilst I’m sleeping in the camp, I think I’ll flip the f*** out.”

In the clip, the supermodel can be seen wearing a pink V-neck shirt with matching pink lipstick. She also has white long nails and a necklace with pearls strung along it.

Janice Dickinson is bound to ‘flip out’

Unfortunately for Janice, the series was filmed in Kruger National Park, which is renowned for being the habitat of lions. Janice will not be happy to know that there are 2,800 lions in the park; she’s truly going to “flip out!”

It is also home to 54 different types of snakes and the Black Mamba, Africa’s largest venomous snake. Not only that but there are 2,000 leopards and 12,000 elephants. Along with many rhinos, and buffalos.

Janice is already in floods of tears

In a newly released clip of the show, we get a first look at what is in store for us. The preview opens with breathtaking views of the South African jungle.

The chaos ensues as Shaun Ryder sets the scene by questioning who is brave enough to return to the show for a second time. Ant and Dec then greet the returning campmates, as they welcome them to their new home for the next three weeks.

Whilst the celebrities might have survived the Australian jungle, the South African spin-off is a whole new challenge. As they compete to become the first-ever “I’m a Celebrity legend” the tension begins to rise. It then cuts to a clip of Fatima Whitbread who states that rules have been broken as Jordan Banjo asks what’s going on.

Janice is then shown in floods of tears as she holds her hand over her mouth and cries: ‘I can’t do it!’