Janice Dickinson has made her mark in the I’m A Celeb jungle and it seems like the ex-supermodel has now had a change of career as she releases her new song ‘Get Into It’ on Spotify.

The star rose to fame in the 1970s when she became the self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel.” At the peak of her career, Janice graced the cover of Vogue 37 times.

She first entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2007, coming second place to Christopher Biggins, and now she’s back to do it all over again.

We take a look at Janice Dickinson‘s new career and her time in the South African jungle so far.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janice Dickison releases new song

Janice Dickinson has been promoting her song ‘Get Into It’ to her 117k Instagram followers, and of course, she’s not going to do any old boring promotion.

Her latest Instagram video shows her dancing around in the bathroom to her song with the caption: “Husband: ‘Why do you take so long getting ready? Me:'” as she then proceeds to dance around to her banger.

The tune is the perfect upbeat song for the summer months, and also perfect for any supermodel walking down the runway as it begins: “Walk, get into it, slay, get into it.”

This isn’t the supermodel’s first song as her first single was listed on her Spotify in May 2022, titled ‘I Coined It’ and features Donita Brandon and James Jeffrey.

The cover of her debut single shows the former America’s Next Top Model judge posing in her early supermodel days, as the lyrics say “I own it, I’m the original su-pa model.”

Fans are loving the new tune as one wrote: “Been jamming to this.”

“This is everything,” wrote another.

“So epic. Been a lifelong fan Janice,” penned one fan.

The star brings her personality to the ‘gram, as she regularly reacts to and rates models’ walks. If anyone’s qualified for that job, it’s Janice.

Janice ‘vomits’ on the first I’m A Celeb trial

It’s day 2 of the jungle, and Janice has already made her mark as she was chosen to take on the first eating trial on the I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa.

Of course, in true Janice style she didn’t go down without a fight, although if looks could kill, we’re not sure Ant and Dec would be standing right now.

“Why did you pick me? Why did you pick me when you know I couldn’t do it last time?” she screamed at the ITV presenters.

The pair came back to the jungle with 5/10 stars, and Janice ended up ‘vomiting’ at the end. Poor Jordan.

The model’s struggle in the show didn’t end there as she reportedly left the show early due to a nasty accident that saw her admitted to hospital.

Fans are loving the ‘iconic’ supermodel in the jungle

Fans are loving ‘icon’ Janice Dickinson as she re-enters the jungle, and two episodes in have dubbed her and Shaun Ryder “the double act Britain didn’t know it needed.”

Move over Ant and Dec!