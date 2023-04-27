Janice Dickinson has openly discussed her history with drugs, but despite kicking the addiction, she was previously accused of ‘classic drug-seeking behavior’ on national TV.

Outspoken model Janice Dickinson is not afraid to acknowledge her dark past.

The America’s Next Top Model judge documented the journey to break her addictions to alcohol and prescription drugs on Celebrity Rehab season 4.

Janice confirmed she was “100 per cent sober” in 2015, but was still accused of using her plastic surgery pains as an excuse for more medication.

We take a look at the I’m A Celebrity: All-Stars contestant and how she fought the addiction to become sober.

Janice Dickinson’s history with drugs prompted relapse suspicions

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Charmaine Blake PR

The TV star appeared on a 2014 episode of Botched to fix a 30-year-old breast augmentation. The procedure was a walk in the park for Dr Terry Dubrow, but the same couldn’t be said for Janice as the patient.

“Janice is by far the most difficult patient I’ve ever had,” he told cameras. “She is her breasts’ worst enemy.”

Due to the pain, the 70s runway queen personally disconnected her drain bulb from the rubber drain tube, which stopped the excess fluid from exiting the affected area. It could’ve potentially led to an infection.

Dr Dubrow gave Janice a minor scolding for the “dangerous” move, but the sassy model replied: “Oh my god, well, I’m sorry. Sue me.”

The self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel” continued her pain complaints before ultimately requesting more medication.

“I’m in a lot of agony, so I want to be prescribed for two or three days, the same s*** I had at the hospital,” she said.

Dubrow proceeded to call her demands “classic drug-seeking behavior,” despite Janice confirming that she was sober at the time.

Prior to the procedure, the mom-of-two admitted she was “nervous” to go under the knife without any medication to calm her anxiety.

Janice was ‘understanding’ of surgeon’s concerns

Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

One day after the episode aired, Janice responded to Dr Dubrow’s statements, and she was completely accepting of his worries.

“It’s a concerned response from a very experienced doctor who is a perfectionist, and I take that into account,” Dickinson told Radar Online.

“I understand that I can’t change the world with my past behavior, I can only show the world with my present behavior. Concerns of addiction are always ever-present,” she continued. “That’s why I have a good support system and a great sponsor that I check in with and I have my family and friends who take very good care of me.”

During a 2015 episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now? Janice revealed that she was completely sober.

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.