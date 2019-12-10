University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Kate Garraway was one of the surprise stars of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! this year.

Some thought she wouldn’t make it past the first week but she made it all the way to the final four!

But if there was one thing that surprised viewers alongside Kate’s toughness and bravery facing the jungle, it was her sense of style. From her signature pigtails to her bizarre red PVC dress, Kate made quite the sartorial choices on I’m A Celebrity 2019.

So, we’ve found where Kate got her dresses and some of her best looks from. Find out here!

Kate’s Britney Spears dress

Kate Garraway’s first impression in the jungle left some viewers slightly befuddled, as she donned a rather odd looking red PVC dress for the show’s opening credits and promotional shots.

The red dress was far from what we’re used to seeing the presenter wearing. When she appears on Good Morning Britain, she’s more floral tea dress than ‘Oops I Did It Again’ Britney Spears.

It is unconfirmed where Kate’s red dress is from, but we don’t think any fans are after this look. Most viewers were happy that they’d never have to see the dress again after the series had ended!

The last time we see Kate Garraway in the weird red latex dress 😭💃 #imaceleb — Sarah Watford (@Bradders_9) December 8, 2019

Kate’s Extra Camp appearance

In the final episode of I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp (Sunday, December 8th), Kate rocked up in a sassy red number to debrief Emily, Joel and Adam on her experience in the jungle. Much more tame than the red latex look!

After losing 14lbs in just three weeks, the presenter showed off her toned physique in the tiny red playsuit.

It is the ‘red puff sleeve tailored playsuit’ from I Saw It First and is currently on sale for just over £11, reduced from £45!

I’m A Celeb wrap party

All the celebrities looked their best for the ITV I’m A Celeb 2019 wrap party. But Kate Garraway, in particular, looked her best.

Rocking a bright orange midi t-shirt dress, Kate stood out in the crowd.

Oliver Bonas stock an almost identical dress to the one Kate wore at the wrap party on Monday, December 9th. The ‘orange jersey open back midi dress’ retails for just £15, so get it while its on sale here!

ASOS also sells a similar dress, but in a deeper burnt orange colour.

CATCH UP WITH I’M A CELEBRITY 2019 ON THE ITV HUB NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK