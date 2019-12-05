University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has seen its fair share of moments that have set the internet ablaze this season. From Nadine’s see-through shower to Andy’s surprise singing performance, we’ve seen the celebs in all their best and worst moments.

But episode 19 (Thursday, December 5th) of I’m A Celebrity saw Kate Garraway’s tongue take the limelight.

In the episode, Kate embarked on her first solo Bushtucker trial, which saw her tongue get more action in the jungle than any contestant ever.

Check out why everyone was talking about Kate’s tongue in I’m A Celeb!

Kate goes Frightseeing

The Bushtucker trial Kate Garraway participated in was called Frightseers and it involved taking a tour through London’s landmarks. But as it went from Bug Ben to St. Crawls Cathedral, it wasn’t the most pleasant of tours.

In three of the tour stops – Bug Ben, London Fly and the Slither Thames – Kate could only use her mouth to collect the star.

And so she had to do lots of tongue wagging, which was both hilarious and slightly repulsive to watch, considering the first of the three saw Kate with cockroaches crawling near her mouth!

FLAWLESS: I’m A Celebrity: Is Kate Garraway wearing makeup? Twitter says yes!

Kate stop with your tongue. It’s gonna become a meme lol #ImACeleb — Bee 🇮🇪 (@Beeee_20) December 5, 2019

Tongue wagging

Obviously with Kate flashing her tongue around, viewers were both in hysterics and making tonnes of inappropriate jokes. It’s very well likely that Kate will be ‘memed’ after her tongue wiggling scenes.

One viewer said, “somebody make a GIF quick” with crying laughter faces. This will definitely go down as one of Kate’s more memorable moments.

But Kate also saw the funny side in the situation, claiming she had “sprained a tongue muscle” but that “maybe the camp will get a bit of peace tonight because [she] can’t really speak!”

Roman and Myles making Kate do the tongue action again and again 😂😂😂😂 (the tongue has been with cockroaches n crickets, flies and snakes) #ImACeleb — Tamanna (@Gallavich_4eva) December 5, 2019

Winding up Kate

When Kate returned to camp after collecting five out of seven stars, she talked less about her accomplishment and more about the tongue twisting she had to do.

This obviously had to come with a demonstration, which cracked up Kate’s fellow camp mates.

Cheeky chaps Roman Kemp and Myles Stephenson couldn’t resist saying “like what?” to make Kate repeat the tongue waggle. Roman even gave it a go himself in a hilarious impression!

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE EVERY DAY AT 9 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK