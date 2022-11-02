Kezia Dugdale offers I'm A Celebrity wisdom as Matt Hancock heads to jungle











I’m A Celebrity is back in 2022 as the show returns to its roots in the Aussie jungle after two years in the UK – and the inclusion of MP Matt Hancock in the line-up has seen fellow politician and former contestant Kezia Dugdale offer some survival advice.

The ITV series moved to Wales for seasons 20 and 21 due to the covid-19 pandemic but now fans can gear up for some much-anticipated bushtucker trials and challenges to win dingo dollars.

The I’m A Celebrity 2022 cast has been announced and includes all kinds of famous faces, from reality TV stars to pop stars, DJs and MPs.

When it comes to politicians entering the jungle, there have been a few on the show’s 22 seasons including Kezia Dugdale, who was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity in 2017.

Kezia Dugdale on I’m A Celebrity

Throwing it back to 2017, Kezia Dugdale was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity series 17.

She appeared on the show alongside Rebekah Vardy, Georgia Toffolo, Jamie Lomas, Stanley Johnson, Amir Khan, and other celebrities.

Dugdale spent 12 days in the jungle and left the show to rank tenth among the contestants.

Is Matt Hancock going into the jungle?

Yes, MP and former health secretary Matt Hancock has been announced as one of the I’m A Celebrity season 22 contestants.

The BBC reports Hancock earns £84,144 a year as an MP and news of him joining I’m A Celebrity, judging by the internet, has many people divided.

Although the fee Hancock is being paid to appear on I’m A Celeb hasn’t been reported, the MP’s representative told Reality Titbit and GRV Media the politician would donate some of his fee to charity.

His representative, a “political ally”, also told Reality Titbit Hancock would “use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign”. He added: “It’s an incredible opportunity for [Matt] to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night.”

Hancock has been criticised for not tending to his constituency while on the ITV show but his rep said the MP for West Suffolk “doesn’t expect to serve in government again”. He added: “Producers have agreed he can communicate with his West Suffolk team if there’s an urgent constituency matter.”

Kezia offers Matt advice on surviving in the jungle

Following news a fellow member of parliament was heading into the jungle, Dugdale wrote an article for The Times on November 1 entitled “Three reasons why a politician signs up for I’m a Celebrity.”

The three reasons she gave were one, “to build a profile, the second is the cold hard cash and the third is to champion an issue”.

Dugdale told the publication she went into the show for reasons one and two. However, speaking to the BBC she described her experience on the series as “lonely” and encouraged Matt Hancock to “try to be himself if he wants to make friends”.

