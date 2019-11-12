University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The ten contestants taking on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here series 19 have been revealed, and it is one of their most star-studded line ups to date.

From Olympic athlete and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner to Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, this season has a major variety in celebs.

One of the stars signed up to the reality series is Adele Roberts.

So, who is Adele? Here’s everything you need to know about the I’m A Celeb recruit, from girlfriend to career and more.

Who is Adele?

Adele Roberts is a 40-year-old DJ originally from Southport in Merseyside.

She first appeared in the public eye all the way back in 2002, when she appeared in the third series of Big Brother.

Since then, Adele has become a successful DJ – she was working as a DJ at the time she entered the house – with a show on BBC Radio One. Adele currently runs the Early Breakfast Show from 4am to 6.30am. But she also covers for the major DJs such as Clara Amfo and Melvin Odoom.

Meet Adele’s girlfriend

Adele is currently dating 35-year-old actress Kate Holderness. Kate was born in Preston, Lancashire on February 17th, 1984.

She made her acting debut all the way back in 1997, when she starred as a 13-year-old in an episode of Knight School on CITV.

Some of Kate’s greater roles since have been as Jamie-Lee in 2013 episodes of Coronation Street and then as Catherine Parr in BBC’s Henry VIII and His Six Wives (2016) and then Elizabeth I (2017).

You can follow Kate on Instagram @kateholderness. She will also be running Adele’s Instagram account while she is in the jungle.

Kate and Adele’s YouTube channel

If they couldn’t get more adorable, Kate and Adele run a joint YouTube account called Fakeaway Factory.

Here they make videos recreating popular takeaways.

They have 1.14k subscribers to their channel and have had the account since November 2011, although they have only been doing the ‘Fakeaway’ videos for the past few years.

Check out their channel here.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE FROM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH ON ITV

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE