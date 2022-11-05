









I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens from November 6 and we’re finally back Down Under! Hosts Ant and Dec will be back in the show’s natural habitat in Australia, and the cast lineup for the return has not disappointed.

With the likes of music icon Boy George and radio legend Chris Moyles, the bosses have even booked I’m A Celebrity’s first Royal Family member Mike Tindall.

With the Royals taking over the news for the past couple of years, we’re sure Mike’s fellow campmates will be eager to find out more from him.

But how exactly is Mike a Royal and does he have the net worth of one? We find out.

Who is Mike Tindall?

Mike is a former English Rugby union League player whose career lasted between 2000 and 2011. He was a member of the England squad when they won the world cup back in 2003. Who can forget that?

He is married to Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne. They wed back in 2011, seven years after making their relationship official.

The pair have three children together – two daughters and a son who was born last year.

Mike Tindall’s Net Worth

According to Ruck, Mike Tindall has a net worth of £15.7million and is the fourth richest rugby player in the UK.

Although Mike is a part of the Royal Family, Heart reports that he and his wife Zara do not receive any money from the palace.

The pair reportedly earn their millions through brand partnerships and sports deals.

Despite the huge number, Mike doesn’t have the highest net worth of his celebrity campmates. Music icon Boy George is reported to have the highest at a whopping £43.8 million!

The first Royal to enter the jungle

Mike will be making history as he is the first member of the Royal family to enter the jungle.

Previous campmates have had links to the Royal Family, such as royal biographer Lady C and Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell. However, Mike is the first campmate who is actually a part of the family.

Viewers are curious to know whether Mike will spill the beans on the latest controversy surrounding Prince Harry and his family. In fact, Mike has been close to Harry since meeting back in 2003.

When it was announced Prince Harry was wedding Meghan, Mike told Magic Breakfast Show host Ronan Keating that he texted Harry to say: “I’ve written my speech, I’m ready,” to which Harry jokingly replied: “Sorry mate that job’s full but I do need someone to show people where to park their cars.'”

It is unlikely Mike will be ‘dishing any dirt’ but we’re sure he’ll be getting a grilling about the family from his former campmates!

