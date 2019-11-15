Nadine Coyle's millionaire net worth in 2019: I'm A Celebrity star's fortune keeps rising!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Ready yourselves for more squeamish scenes, petty arguments and some rather questionable food choices, as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back this November.

The initial celebrity lineup has been revealed, as the first ten celebs prepare themselves to enter the Australian jungle for the next three weeks. And this cast is the best and biggest that I’m A Celeb have pulled in in years. Kicking off the competition includes world-famous Caitlyn Jenner, British DJ Roman Kemp and popstar Nadine Coyle.

Nadine, of Girls Aloud fame, is one of this series’ most well-known contestants, despite the fact she has been off the radar for the past few years. This will be Nadine’s triumphant return to the public eye!

So, with Nadine entering the jungle on Sunday, November 17th, we thought it best to uncover what she’s been up to. Here’s everything you need to know about Nadine, from career to net worth.

Nadine Coyle: Career

Nadine began her career in the music industry all the way back in 2002, when she appeared on Popstars: The Rivals. This is where the girl group, Girls Aloud was formed.

She had previously appeared on the Irish version of Popstars before that, but was famously kicked off the show for lying about her age. Nadine was 16-years-old when she appeared on Popstars.

After Girls Aloud won the TV competition, they rose to become one of Britain and the world’s biggest pop groups. By May 2010, they had a collective worth of £30million and five albums under their belt. They disbanded for good in 2013 following a brief split from 2009 to 2012.

Nadine’s solo career never took off fully following the Girls Aloud split. She released an album independently on her own label but it never hit major popularity. However, Nadine’s career does seem back on track as in July 2017, it was announced that she signed a deal with Virgin EMI Records.

What is her net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth say she is currently worth $13million, which equates to £10,115,865.

This is far from the whopping £31million that her former band mate, Cheryl is worth.

In 2013, Nadine landed a spot on The Sunday Times’ Top Rich Young Musicians list. They estimated her wealth then to be £6million. Cut to six years later, it is then logical that Nadine’s net worth would have risen as Nadine’s music career started to take off again.

How much do they get paid on I’m A Celebrity?

The celebrities are all paid different amounts by ITV for signing on.

The Sun estimated that Nadine was being paid anywhere between £30,000 and £50,000. Although this sounds like a lot of money for her stint in the jungle, it pales in comparison to what Caitlyn Jenner will get!

For her appearance on the reality series, Caitlyn is reported to have been paid £500,000. This is one of the largest sums they have ever shelled out on a celeb.