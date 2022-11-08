Olivia Attwood gears up to tell the 'truth' on sudden exit from I'm A Celeb











Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood has broken her silence after the reality star had to quit the I’m A Celeb series just 24 hours into the competition.

Olivia was the first contestant announced for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. After weeks of anticipation, the 31-year-old also became the first camp mate to leave the jungle on medical grounds.

Hours after the news, a statement on her Instagram account appeared, which revealed she had dreamed of participating in the series “for years”.

However, fans of the I’m A Celeb contestant are now waiting for the star to share her ‘truth’ on what happened Down Under.

Olivia Attwood is the first contestant to leave I’m A Celeb

The TV personality withdrew from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here after just 24 hours due to medical reasons. Reports said Olivia insisted on going back into the camp, but needed to undergo further medical check-ups.

A statement from ITV confirmed the news: “Unfortunately, the medical team had advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Olivia’s exit has made her into one of the shortest-ever stints in the jungle, alongside former EastEnders actress Elaine Lordan who left the competition after fainting twice within 24 hours in the 2005 series.

‘Heartbroken is an understatement’

View Instagram Post

On November 7, a statement on Olivia’s personal Instagram account revealed she was ‘heartbroken’.

Posted through Instagram stories, it reads: “To say Olivia is heartbroken is an understatement, she dreamed of doing I’m A Celeb for years and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into the jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

The message reassured fans they will “hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year”.

The post joked: “PS who’s going to roast Matt Hancock now??”

When the news of Olivia’s departure from I’m A Celeb was confirmed, many viewers took to social media to express their sadness about her departure.

Upset fans said they were “rooting for her” and loved her personality.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV EVERY DAY AT 9 PM EXCEPT SATURDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK