Tonight, the first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here airs after two consecutive years of being filmed in North Wales due to covid-19 restrictions.

Expected to run until the end of November, some of its participants include former conservative Matt Hancock, England football star, Jill Scott, Coronation Street actress Sue Clever, ITV news presenter Charlene White, and many more.

Ahead of his participation in I’m A Celeb, the Hollyoaks actor has already made plans in how to stay in contact with his family. He also spoke on potentially finding romance and missing out on his weekly haircuts.

Owen Warner’s secret signal for his mother while in I’m A Celeb

In an interview with The Sun, the 23-year-old confessed to having a very close relationship with his mother. He revealed that his mother would miss him the most.

However, the young actor has plans to stay in touch during his journey in the competition series, with a secret signal. “I will give her a little one of these [makes a half heart with his hand] it is a love heart, and she does the other half.”

As one of the three brothers, Owen has a special relationship with his mother, Polly Waddle. She has been seen on multiple occasions on his social media where he has expressed his love for her.

The Hollyoaks actor said his mother was “excited” about his I’m A Celeb journey.

Is he looking for romance?

Owen admitted he wouldn’t mind meeting someone, though he revealed not to be entering the I’m A Celeb series for that.

During his years in the spotlight, Owen dated former Hollyoaks co-star Stephanie Davis. The fan-favourite couple dated for a total of nine months.

“Well, look, I’m always looking for romance, but I’m not going in there, especially for that,” he told the news outlet.

His last public relationship was with Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, the two made it Instagram official in 2021. However, the two didn’t last long and later broke up.

Ready for anything – but he might struggle without a haircut

Ahead of the celebrity series debut, Owen said he was determined to eat the worst parts of the bushtucker trial – yes, really. However, one thing the actor will have a hard dealing time without is his regular haircuts.

He said: “I have to get haircuts twice a week for work, and I think not having them will be the biggest trial! I might come out looking like a different geezer!”

As fans have taken to social media to send well-wishes to the actor, fans will now have to wait and see how well Owen copes without his weekly stops at the barber shop.

