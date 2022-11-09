Seann Walsh's net worth 'plummeted' after Katya kiss on Strictly Come Dancing











I’m A Celebrity is back in 2022 with a brand-new season. At long last, Ant and Dec are presenting the show from the Australian jungle. The long-standing series moved to Wales due to the pandemic and was held there for seasons 20 and 21. However, the show’s 22nd series is back in Oz, along with the classic Bushtucker Trials!

The line-up for I’m A Celeb this year includes all kinds of famous faces such as icon Boy George, MP Matt Hancock, and radio DJ Chirs Moyles.

Seann Walsh has been announced as one of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants. So, let’s find out more about him, including Seann Walsh’s net worth…

Who is I’m A Celebrity’s Seann?

Seann Walsh is a comedian who was born in Camden in 1985, however, he grew up in Brighton.

He’s 36 years old and is best known for his stand-up comedy performances.

Seann is no stranger to TV as he’s appeared on shows such as Mock the Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Jonathan Ross Show, and more.

He can be found on Instagram at @seannwalsh with around 50K followers. He also has more than 106K followers on Twitter at the same handle.

Seann on Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking on his comedy special ‘Kiss’, Seann explained what happened when he was on Strictly Come Dancing series 16. He later apologised after ‘one thing led to another,” writes The Mirror.

He said: “For the last three years, I have been the ‘guy from Strictly… December 3, 2018, I was a contestant on a show called Strictly Come Dancing… I was in a relationship, my dance partner, Katya, was married.

“After training, we went for a drink, one thing led to another, and we were photographed kissing outside a pub. Awful, I know. I was sorry… I’m still sorry now.”

He added that following the kiss, he was on the front page of The Sun for 12 days and had the likes of Katie Hopkins and Piers Morgan tweeting about him.

Seann Walsh’s net worth

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Although Seann has been touring as a comedian for many years and has appeared on TV shows, too, his net worth is lower than some may expect.

Seann’s net worth took a hit and plummeted following his kiss with Katya on Strictly, according to The Sun.

Going into I’m A Celebrity in 2022, Seann’s net worth is estimated at £20,000. It was once estimated at £350,000, but his funds have dwindled since 2018 per The Sun’s report.

