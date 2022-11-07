









Corrie actress Sue Cleaver sailed her way into the I’m A Celebrity camp last night, and her pearly white teeth and infectious smile was indeed memorable. If the show’s winner was determined on which star has a great smile, then she could snatch the crown.

Make sure you’re free from 9pm onwards every night over the next three weeks because I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has finally returned to Australia.

Over the past two years, Brit celebs have taken to Wales’ Gwrych Castle for the reality show due to Covid restrictions. Don’t get us wrong, it was an interesting new twist, but nothing beats watching camp mates chug a smoothie of Aussie critters and or devour parts of a pig we’d never want to see on a plate.

Last night’s first episode saw the stars take on their first challenge, including skydiving and crawling through bugs. It was Sue Cleaver who took the crown for us, and it wasn’t just because of her effortless execution in the challenge.

Sue Cleaver’s gleaming teeth reflected the Aussie sun during her entrance

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Coronation Street veteran arrived on I’m A Celeb 2022 in an impressive speedboat. This was followed by singer Boy George in the second half of the episode.

Sue has worked on the soap for nearly 23 years, so she’s ready to take on a different role Down Under. Don’t worry, she hasn’t left the cobbles of Corrie behind for good.

“I’m very old, I need to challenge myself to get out of my comfort zone,” she explained during her entrance.

“So this my year of doing new things.”

New? That’s a bit of an understatement, Sue. You’re about to do things most people in the country would never do.

The 59-year-old completed her first challenge with a brave face. She stuck her hand into containers of cockroaches and entails to fish out the fish eyes (pun intended).

There’s no denying her valiant effort, but some viewers are more amazed by her recent look – and her pearly whites.

Just look at her toothy grin; that is a winning smile:

Screenshot from ITV Hub player – I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! S22 EP1

She has sported these picture-perfect whites for years, but they’re only receiving the recognition they deserve today.

“Sue Cleaver looks absolutely amazing,” a fan praised.

She’s becoming a favourite already: “I watched last night and loved it, especially Mike Tindall and Sue Cleaver,” another added.

Olivia Attwood exits jungle after 24 hours due to medical precautions

I’m A Celeb’s first Love Island star has already departed the show due to medical reasons. 31-year-old Olivia remained in the camp for just 24 hours, but has now been forced to quit.

A statement from the show’s official accounts read: “As a precautionary measure, Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.”

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Fans are hoping for a replacement, but perhaps this means latecomers Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh will arrive earlier.

