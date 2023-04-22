Sylvester Stallone has been married to wife Jennifer Flavin since 1997, but before tying the knot, he had an affair with Janice Dickinson.

Veteran model Janice Dickinson is set to enter South Africa’s jungle for the All-Stars edition of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! She will join 14 other cast members as they take on bushtucker trials in the new location.

It’s tradition for family members to greet camp mates at the end of the wobbly bridge upon their exit, and for Janice, it could have been Sylvester Stallone – yes, the Sylvester Stallone – if history didn’t change decades ago.

Dickinson, 68, has been married four times and is a mother of two. Her youngest child, daughter Savannah, was once believed to have been the offspring of Janice and Sylvester, prompting the latter to dump his now-wife via post at the time for a period.

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone had an affair with Janice Dickinson in the 90s

While it’s unknown exactly when Stallone and Dickinson’s romance began, their affair took place sometime between 1993 to 1994 as rumors circulated that Janice’s newborn was Sylvester’s child. Janice gave birth to Savannah Rodin on February 23, 1994.

The Tulsa King actor subsequently split with his girlfriend of over five years, Jennifer Flavin, through a handwritten letter posted through FedEx.

According to Flavin, 54, the six-page letter was “pretty sloppy” and didn’t break the news that he was having an affair with Janice. Jennifer learned of her ex’s infidelity reportedly through her agent at Elite modeling agency a few days later.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks,” Flavin admitted in May 1994. “I had no idea this was going to happen. We talked about us having children, about when I was going to get pregnant. We were already picking names, marking down names that he liked and I liked.”

Janice Dickinson and Stallone were engaged for six months before paternity tests later proved that film producer Michael Birnbaum was the father. The Rocky actor called off the engagement as a result.

Models Flavin and Dickinson socialized in similar circles, but she was unaware of the relationship.

Stallone and Flavin reunited in 1995 before tying the knot in May 1997. The couple shares three daughters: Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

Their marriage almost ended in August 2022 when Jennifer filed for divorce, but they reconciled one month later.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paramount+

Janice Dickinson’s daughter works in front and behind the camera

Savannah, 29, followed her mom into the entertainment industry. She scored her first minor role in 2019 on Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the crime drama based on Ted Bundy.

She also appeared in one episode of The Big Show Show and as a voice actress for Family Guy. Behind the camera, Savannah has taken on roles as a script coordinator and showrunner’s assistant.