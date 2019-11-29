University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Considering it’s the time of year to think of gift-giving and shopping for others, it’s no surprise that talk in the I’m A Celebrity jungle camp turned to Christmas presents.

In episode 12 (Thursday, November 28th), Roman Kemp reminded viewers of an old toy which has been out of production for decades now.

So, what is the Johnny 7 toy that Roman bought for his dad, Martin Kemp? And can you still buy it?

Roman reminisces

In episode 12, Roman recounted a heartwarming Christmas story which brought back memories of the Johnny Seven toy. Ever the sweetheart, Roman explained that he “loved giving presents, the best part of Christmas.”

And he had quite the Christmas gift story!

Roman told his fellow camp mates:

For as long as I can remember my dad has always spoken about a Johnny Seven gun. And all he’d ever say is how much he wanted it… that my grandparents couldn’t afford it. I saw one had been listed on eBay… and it came two days before Christmas. He opened it up and just burst into tears.

What is the Johnny Seven toy?

The Johnny Seven OMA (One Man Army) is a toy weapon, which has seven functions – hence the name.

Some of these features include a Tommy gun, a repeating rifle and a grenade launcher. It’s quite the weapon!

When the Johnny Seven OMA was released in 1964, it was the best selling ‘toy for boys’ of the year. TIME also listed the Johnny Seven as one of the 100 most influential toys of the century.

#ImACeleb hands up who had a Johnny Seven OMA 😂😂 — TheOneAW (@TheOneAW) November 28, 2019

Can you still buy it?

The Johnny Seven is not still in production but it is still bought and sold as a collector’s item.

As Roman found it on eBay, we bet with a little digging, you can find one too.

But they come at a hefty price. One viewer did a search on eBay and found one being sold for £475! No wonder Roman describe the amount he paid for the gun as “enough.”

Sellers also sell parts of the toy gun on eBay at a cheaper price, which can be used for restoration.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAMAND FACEBOOK