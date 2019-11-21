Was Alison Hammond in the jungle? TV presenter back for I'm A Celeb Extra Camp!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back on our screens this winter for another series of nerve-wracking challenges, horrific meal choices and some rather silly antics from the ten celebrity contestants.

And also back on our screens is the follow-up show, I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, which broadcasts after the main show has finished every night.

This year, Emily Atack and Joel Dommett have taken over as the main hosts to the accompanying show. But each week they are joined by a variety of celebrity guests. This week, one of the guests has been TV presenter, Alison Hammond.

So, was Alison Hammond ever a I’m A Celeb contestant? Why is she on the Extra Camp show?

Who is Alison Hammond?

Alison Hammond is a 44-year-old TV presenter and personality who found fame back in the early 2000s, after appearing on Big Brother.

She appeared in the third season, back in 2002, which was the same series this year’s I’m A Celeb star Adele Roberts was on! However, Alison did not make it as far as Adele and was the second housemate to be evicted.

But Alison’s early eviction didn’t stop her career from flourishing. Since Big Brother, Alison joined the team on ITV’s This Morning as their showbiz reporter and has become one of the most recognisable faces on daytime television.

Was Alison Hammond on I’m A Celeb?

Yes!

The TV presenter appeared in the tenth season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here back in 2010. However, she didn’t make it very far in the competition, as the fourth celeb to leave the jungle. Alison left on November 28th, 2010.

The year she featured on the reality series was the year that X Factor contestant, Stacey Soloman was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Alison on Extra Camp

Since she appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Alison has returned as a guest on I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, the follow-up show at 10 pm on weeknights.

Joel Dommett and Emily Atack are the show’s lead hosts but they are joined by a changing panel of celeb guests each episode.

Alison has already featured on Extra Camp for the 2019 series but we are anticipating her to return again.