









The I’m A Celebrity camp mates have been in the jungle for two weeks now and the cracks are beginning to show. Although we are yet to see any major bust-ups between the celebrities, we have started to see some of the stars speak about the other celebs behind their backs. One question has now sprung to mind – the friendship between Boy George and Morrissey?

Last night, while the rest of the camp were playing a game of ‘What’s the time Mr Wolf?’, we saw music icon Boy George having a chat about his fellow stars with comedian Seann Walsh. At the end of the chat, Boy George revealed his love for singer Morrissey.

But were things always this way? We delve deeper into the relationship between the two music icons and the reported ‘feud’ between the two.

Boy George and Morrissey ‘feud’

I’m A Celebrity isn’t Boy George’s first rodeo on a reality TV show. George was a coach on The Voice UK in 2016 before moving on to join the Australian version of the singing show.

Whilst on the Voice UK, contestant Laura Begley performed The Smiths’ track ‘Ask’ which prompted George to talk about his relationship with the band’s frontman.

Per The Express, Boy George said he remembered meeting Morrissey in 1983 and said: “It was hilarious. I had tea with him in Paris and he hated me.”

George then spoke about it on The Voice UK. He explained: “He didn’t speak and so I got really nervous and just went into verbal overdrive for the whole hour I was there.”

Boy George then went on to say Morrissey called him “overbearing” when he left.

However, the Karma Chameleon hitmaker also said the pair had met again since then: “I was a bit more grown-up the second time I met him, and he was lovely.”

Boy George also tweeted: “I love Morrissey I hate Morrissey,” in 2020 to confuse things further.

Boy George reveals his ‘love’ for Morrissey on I’m A Celeb

It seems like the friendship has carried on six years later, as Boy George revealed his love for the singer on last night’s (November 19) episode of I’m A Celebrity.

At the end of a chat with comedian Seann, while the rest of the camp were playing a game, George said “this is one of the reasons I love Morrissey.”

In the scene, George told the camera that he wouldn’t choose to be in a large group every night and he felt as if he was at a “party he wasn’t invited to”.

He went on to tell Seann, whilst speaking of the dynamics in the camp: “There’s a pressure not to rock the boat, and when there’s a pressure not to rock the boat, I want to push the boat into the bottom of the ocean, because that’s what creative people do.”

Fans are here for his openness

Fans of I’m A Celebrity (and Morrissey) were here for George’s love for the icon and took to Twitter to share their excitement on the pairing.

One Twitter user said: “I’ve always liked #BoyGeorge.. and the second time #Morrissey has been mentioned on #ITV in a week.”

Another had a venture in mind for George when he leaves camp and wrote: “Boy George opening up for Morrissey in Vegas next year?..”

More said: “YAAAS @BoyGeorge Team Morrissey”

