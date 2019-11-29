University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

James Haskell has been an integral part of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! team since the start. He was voted the first camp leader and has generally held up morale.

But, the same positive impression of James is definitely not held at back home after the rugby star offended with a comment in episode 9 (Monday, November 25th).

So, what did James Haskell say about clubfeet to cause outrage and a series of Ofcom complaints?

Here’s what went down in Monday night’s episode and the after-effects.

What did James Haskell say?

In episode 9, James Haskell made a mocking comment about clubfeet.

As Ian Wright ran around the main camp site, James said:

Look at that clubfoot!

Although ITV did not edit out the comment during the episode, they did, however, edit it out of the show’s subtitles. When watching episode 9 on the ITV Hub with subtitles, they have replaced the comment with the caption ‘laughter’.

Why did ITV include the comment?

I’m A Celebrity viewers were not only shocked by the comment made by the former rugby pro, they were shocked at ITV’s decision to keep in the comment.

One viewer Tweeted: “The fact that he mocked a form of disability like Clubfoot is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable. ITV needs to be more responsible with issues like this.” Another added that ITV “should re-consider its editing,” when offensive comments are made.

CHRISTMAS COMEBACK: The Johnny 7 toy makes I’m A Celeb throwback – is the army gun still for sale?

Really appalled to hear of @jameshaskell behaviour on @ITV I'm A Celeb last night. The fact that ITV thought it was okay to include & air a comment that mocks #clubfoot is disgusting. Would you do the same for other disabilities? My son has Talipes & our journey has been SO hard. — Kimberley Giles (@KimberleyG_91) November 26, 2019

Complaints central

Metro reported that over this past week, Ofcom have received 78 complaints and counting about James Haskell’s comment. This number has risen from just 14 when the episode aired.

As of yet, neither Ofcom nor ITV have commented on the scene or James’ remark.

And neither has the team controlling James Haskell’s Instagram or Twitter while he is out in the Australian jungle. We will have to wait until James comes out of the show for a comment.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAMAND FACEBOOK