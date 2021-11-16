What is Adam Woodyatt's net worth and is he married?











Adam Woodyatt is amongst the lineup for I’m A Celebrity 2021, but there’s a few things we don’t know about the EastEnders star.

The moment we’ve been waiting for all year has finally arrived. The official I’m A Celebrity lineup has been confirmed, with all our favourite stars ready to take on the jungle.

Although he’s not on the official lineup, Adam Woodyatt will be featuring on this years series as a wildcard. We’ve found out everything you need to know about Adam, such as his net worth and his marriage, so sit back and relax as we reveal all.

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX: Who are Adam Gemili and Kadeena Cox?

What is Adam Woodyatt’s net worth?

Most of Adam’s fans know him as Ian Beale, who he has played as on EastEnders since 1983. Along-side this, he has also featured in many more TV series, making him one of the richest actors in the UK.

It’s estimated that Adam earns around £3.12 million annually, and his net worth is around £1.7 million. He’s done very well with his acting career, which is how he has managed to get such a high net worth.

Is Adam Woodyatt married?

Adam Woodyatt was married to his ex-wife Beverley Sharp for 22 years before divorcing in 2020. They got married at a private ceremony at Disney World, Florida.

The reason for their divorce is unknown, but there were rumours that he left Beverley with no explanation and she was devastated. The pair share two children together called Jessica and Samuel.

LOVE ISLAND AUSTRALIA: Who is Grant Crapp’s brother?

Adam has his own gin business

Alongside his acting career Adam has also got involved in other ventures, such as the beverage industry. Adam and his now ex-wife created their own craft gin brand, called Neat Gin.

He came up with the idea for the brand on his birthday in 2017, as he and Beverley have always loved gin so wondered if they could make their own. He explained how Beverley came up with the name ‘Neat’ in an interview with The Buyer:

“I thought she meant neat as in alcohol – drink neat. But she didn’t. She meant neat, as in when we were kids and ‘neat’ meant great, cool. So it ticks both boxes. The word and the logo. Keep it simple. The design is unfussy, clean and tidy – it’s neat.”

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV EVERY DAY AT 9 PM FROM SUNDAY NOVEMBER 21ST

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK