What is Ant and Dec's net worth and how old are the duo?











Britain’s favorite duo, Ant and Dec, are back on our screens once again with a brand new series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant and Dec have been the life and soul of British television since 1989. Each November, viewers of I’m a Celeb look forward to seeing the pair and hearing their latest jokes on the show.

Although we see a lot of them on our TV’s, we don’t know much about their personal life from this. Reality Titbit have found out what Ant and Dec’s net worth is, and explored their journey together.

I’M A CELEBRITY: Is the ITV show airing on Saturdays in 2021?

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

What is Ant and Dec’s net worth?

Ant and Dec have established a huge net worth due to their lengthily time in the television industry. At 46-years-old, their current net worth is estimated to be around £62 million each.

Last year, the duo signed a £40 million 3-year-deal with ITV for I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Saturday Night Takeaway, Ant and Dec’s DNA journey and Britain’s Got Talent.

Their impressive net worth has also come from their money which they have invested. It’s estimated that the worth of the houses they own is around £10 million.

This show would be nothing without Ant and Dec laughing at them🤣 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Z5GdrMptIq — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) November 26, 2021

Ant and Dec’s journey

Ant and Dec’s television journey began in 1989, when they met whilst starring on BBC children’s show Byker Grove. Ant was playing PJ, and Dec was Duncan.

They began presenting their own children’s show on CBBC in 1994, called The Ant & Dec Show. In 1994, they also began their career in music, as PJ and Duncan. They were best known for their single ‘Lets Get Ready To Rhumble’.

In 2001, they began to move from day time TV to presenting Pop Idol, and in 2002 they began Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Also in 2002, the duo began what they’re best known for today, I’m a Celeb.

At this point, the world couldn’t get enough of Ant and Dec, and in 2006, they signed a deal to present Britain’s Got Talent. Their most recent series, Ant & Dec’s DNA journey, began in 2019.

Ant and Dec on Instagram

Ant and Dec don’t have their own Instagram accounts. However, the Geordie pair share an Instagram account where they update fans on their latest TV antics.

I’m a Celeb came to a halt over the weekend due to Storm Arwen, which has caused damage across the UK. Ant & Dec announced on their account that their team have been working non-stop to get the Celeb’s back to the castle, and the show will be returning tonight at 9pm.

The pair love to annoy and prank each other day in day out. For Ant’s birthday this year, Dec told him not to worry about what he got him, because it’s nothing… literally.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV DAILY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK