What is Cliff Parisi's medical condition? Another I'm A Celebrity star exempt from trials!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Cliff Parisi has only been in the Australian jungle for less than a week but already viewers are finding him infuriating. And for one particular reason, that he has yet to participate in a Bushtrucker trial.

In fact, Cliff has been exempt from the I’m A Celebrity trials on medical grounds. So, there’s a chance that Cliff won’t do one at all!

Understandably, viewers have questioned why he is participating on the show, considering that he won’t partake in the challenges.

So, what is Cliff’s medical condition?

Cliff exempt from Bushtucker trials

So far, Cliff Parisi has been exempt from all of the trials.

In episode 10 (Tuesday, November 27th), Ant and Dec revealed that the Bushtrucker trial would be called ‘Deadly Dungeon’. They also revealed that Cliff was “ruled out of this one on medical grounds.” The trial would be completed by Ian and James.

However, he competed in the Dingo Dollar Challenge with Adele Roberts in episode 10, so there are some challenges he is willing to do.

This happened before on I’m A Celebrity, when Anne Hegerty was routinely exempt from trials, infuriating viewers.

ROM-COM: Cliff Parisi met his wife on EastEnders – I’m A Celeb newcomer’s family life explored!

What is Cliff’s medical condition?

It is unconfirmed what Cliff’s medical condition actually is.

The rumour mill on Twitter has churned out all kinds of theories. One viewer reported that he had a fear of heights but that wouldn’t have exempt him from all of the challenges. So, there must be some other reason.

One viewer claimed that “A lot of the medical reasons exclusions are down to ITV insurance.” This could then be the reason why. However, until Cliff confirms, they will all be mere speculations.

So we can't vote for Cliff on medical grounds? What's wrong with him, why did he sign up? 🤔 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — ⚡️ｃｒａｉｇ⚡️ (@cb_038) November 26, 2019

So, why did Cliff sign up to I’m A Celeb?

The Sun reported that Cliff signed up to the show after receiving a large tax bill.

When asked why he signed up, Parisi just replied: “The taxman.” He continued: “Yeah, I have got a bill I need to pay. Like everyone at this time of year you go, ‘Oh no! Again. I thought I paid that.’

Cliff revealed that he“had a meeting about this earlier on in the year and I thought about it long and hard and said no… Then, as it crept along to September and I got an estimate for my tax, I phoned them up and said, ‘Is it too late to say yes?’ So here I am.”