What is Frankie Bridge's net worth compared to husband Wayne?











Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge has been revealed to be one of the ten famous faces heading to Gwrych Castle for the 21st series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. She will be joined by stars including Richard Madeley, Louise Minchin and Danny Miller.

Before appearing on several TV shows, Frankie was a member of the girl group The Saturdays. But what is her net worth and who is her famous footballer husband?

What is Frankie Bridge’s net worth?

OK! Magazine reported that the singer and mum-of-two has a net worth of £9 million. Interestingly, Frankie’s husband Wayne also has the same net worth of £9 million which he has accrued from his successful football career.

Frankie Bridge shot to fame at the age of 11, as a member of S Club Juniors. She joined the band after winning her spot on a reality series on CBBC, and the band which also consisted of Rochelle Humes went on to support S Club 7 at Wembley.

Frankie later joined the British girl group The Saturdays where the singers had thirteen top 10 hits and four top 10 albums. In her career, she has also appeared on Celebrity Trolls and Loose Women as well as Strictly Come Dancing.

Who is Frankie Bridge married to?

Frankie Bridge is married to former professional footballer Wayne Bridge. Romance blossomed between the pair in 2011 and they later wed in 2014.

Wayne played as a left-back for clubs including Chelsea, West Ham and Manchester City. He played for England 36 times and has won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Frankie and Wayne share two children, seven-year-old Parker and five-year-old Carter.

Frankie Bridge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here

After the lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here was revealed, Frankie Bridge’s husband Wayne shared a video to her social media pages.

It read: “It is official – Frank is in the @imacelebrity Castle. Eek. We are so excited to see how she does but we’re missing her like mad already.”

Frankie also revealed that she was having her phone and computer taken away from her last night (16th October) before she enters the castle.

