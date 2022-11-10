









Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has been a firm fan favourite since she entered the I’m A Celeb jungle but eagle-eyed viewers have had one question on their minds — what is the patch on Sue Cleaver’s arm?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our screens, and fans have been eager to learn more about the class of 2022.

The Coronation Street star made her debut alongside the likes of Boy George and Mike Tindall on Sunday.

Photo by Carla Speight/Getty Images

Sue has played the character of Eileen Grimshaw, who is a staple in the fictional town of Weatherfield, for more than two decades.

And now Sue is fully into the swing of jungle life, many have noticed the soap star wearing a mystery patch on her arm…

RELATED: Sue Cleaver’s sparkling white teeth are stealing the show on I’m A Celeb

What is the patch on Sue Cleaver’s arm?

Screenshot: Campmates SHOCKED by Matt Hancock & Seann Walsh’s arrival 😱 | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Time Stamp: 1:20

Sue wears a patch on her arm because she has diabetes, writes The Metro.

The patch on Sue’s arm looks like a Dexcom CGM system. This tracks glucose levels continuously throughout the day and night.

Dexcom CGM systems then translate readings into data so people are easily able to manage their diabetes treatment.

In 2011, Sue was taken to hospital after collapsing on the set of Coronation Street due to her diabetes.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Sue was looking pretty off at around 9 am just as we were getting things ready for filming.

“Then all of a sudden she just seemed to collapse and everyone was panicking.

“The on-site medics were called and they were very quick to get to her.”

What type of diabetes does Sue have?

View Instagram Post

Sue has Type 2 diabetes which is when your pancreas makes insulin that does not work properly or cannot make enough insulin.

Insulin is a hormone that is released by the pancreas to regulate blood sugar levels. If there is not enough insulin being produced, or the insulin your body makes does not work properly, your blood sugar levels rise.

Diabetes UK states around 90% of people with diabetes in the UK have type 2. It is a serious condition and can be lifelong.

But with the proper treatment, type 2 diabetes can be managed and people can live healthy lives, just as Sue does.

Sue has also been a big supporter of the charity Diabetes UK.

During World Diabetes Week, the actress told Diabetes Advice: “Having a good control of diabetes is really important – after all, people with the condition live with it every day, taking care of their diet and physical activity.”

Come on Eileen

Since entering the jungle, fans have loved seeing the actress swap the cobbles of Corrie and embracing jungle life.

Many have already praised Sue’s attitude on the show, but several have complained the actress doesn’t get enough air time.

“Sue Cleaver is the British Meryl Streep #ImACeleb,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’m calling for less Matt Hancock on #ImACeleb and more Sue Cleaver,” added another.

While a third wrote: “Sue Cleaver is an icon #ImACeleb.”

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV AND ITV HUB FROM 9M ON WEEKDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK