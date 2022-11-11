









At long last, I’m A Celebrity is back on ITV, and fans are delighted that the series is back in Australia in 2022. Ant and Dec have switched up from presenting the show from Grwych Castle in Wales for the original setting of the Aussie jungle. The cast members have been announced and the Bushtucker Trials are officially underway.

Many viewers of the show were shocked when former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was announced as one of this year’s campmates. The MP may not be partaking in all of the show’s trials due to a health condition in 2022. So let’s find out more about what trench foot is and why Matt Hancock would have it…

©ITV Plc

Trench foot is a health condition that is described by CDC as follows: “Trench foot, also known as immersion foot, occurs when the feet are wet for long periods of time. It can be quite painful, but it can be prevented and treated.”

Few people may have heard of the health condition nowadays as its less common than it was during wartime.

Spartacus Educational writes of the condition: “Many soldiers fighting in the First World War suffered from trench foot. This was an infection of the feet caused by cold, wet and insanitary conditions. In the trenches men stood for hours on end in waterlogged trenches without being able to remove wet socks or boots.”

Matt Hancock’s trench foot explained

Many fans of I’m A Celeb wanted to see Matt Hancock take on all kinds of challenges during his time on the show, according to The Sun.

But, the outlet also writes that this may not be possible as he got trench foot during filming for another TV show in 2022.

The Sun wrote: “…we can reveal that Matt got trench foot while filming Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins and it might not have cleared up…”

Matt may be excused from trials

MP Matt Hancock has been thrown into the Bushtucker Trials after entering the jungle. He faced his second trial after just 48 hours in camp during the show.

I’m A Celebrity viewers have taken to Twitter during the 2022 series to ask questions about Matt partaking in the show’s trials.

One person queried Matt’s trial involvement on the show, tweeting: “Thought Matt Hancock had trench foot and couldn’t do any water trials.”

Another said: “Though matt was exempt from water trials cus he has trench foot.”

More had questions on Matt doing a water trial on the ITV show: “thought mr hancock had trench foot whats he doing wading in a pool.”

A First Look clip from ITV shows that Matt will be partaking in another trial during the show on Friday, November 11. This time it’s an eating trial alongside pop icon Boy George.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted ITV and Matt Hancock’s representative for comment.

View Instagram Post

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV FROM SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6 AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK