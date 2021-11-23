What time are the I'm A Celebrity bushtucker trials filmed?











I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is back! Set in Gwrych Castle in North Wales, a new batch of celebrities take on trials and challenges in the hope of being crowned King or Queen of the castle.

With episodes being around an hour in length fans of the show have been wondering what time the dreaded bushtucker trials air on ITV and Reality Titbit have found the answer.

What time do the Bushtucker Trials air on ITV?

Reality Titbit found that the bushtucker trials on I’m A Celeb air on ITV at around 9:30 pm and they last for around 15 minutes meaning that they usually conclude at 9:45 pm.

For the first part of the hit show, we see Ant and Dec recap the events of the previous night. Then, after the commercial break viewers can see the celebrities taking on awful (but also wonderfully entertaining) trials and challenges.

What time are the Bushtucker Trials filmed?

After I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here moved to Wales due to the COVID-19 pandemic Ant and Dec revealed what time the bushtucker trials are now filmed.

Last year, the presenting duo shared their filming schedule by mistake on their Instagram according to Manchester Evening News.

On the timetable, it revealed that they start work at 5:15pm and do not wrap until 12:45am. Viewers also discovered that the dreaded trials are filmed at 11pm and conclude at 12:45am which means that the celebrity contestants do not get their meals until extremely late as they depend on the number of stars won in the trials.

Do you have what it takes to do the Jungle Challenge?

If you think you have what it takes to do the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here bushtucker trials then you can take on some of the most exciting trials in the Jungle Challenge located in Manchester.

It is an action-packed experience that will put I’m A Celeb fans nerves and agility to the ultimate test. You can race against each other collecting stars from a bounty of physical and mental challenges all in an epic jungle setting complete with Main Camp, The Throne and Winners Bridge.

