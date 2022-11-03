









I’m A Celebrity is back in 2022 for its 22nd season. Ant, Dec, and a brand new jungle full of celebrities are returning to Australia after two seasons of the ITV show were spent in the UK. The covid-19 pandemic meant that seasons 20 and 21 were held at Gwrych Castle in Wales, but now I’m A Celebrity is going to be back in its full glory this year.

The official start date and cast for the 22nd season have been announced and fans are already getting excited for what’s to come. Bushtucker Trials, challenges, and rationed meals are all on the cards for this year’s group. Let’s find out more about when I’m A Celebrity finishes in 2022.

I’m A Celebrity start date

It’s official – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to screens on Sunday, November 6.

The show’s 22nd series kicks off at 9pm on ITV.

From the 6th onwards, the show will air on ITV each night apart from Saturdays.

I’m A Celeb episodes

Everyone’s favorite ITV show will air every night for 22 episodes from November 6.

This means that the celebrities have the task of lasting 22 days on the show to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Although the show is usually on at 9pm each night (besides Saturdays), there are some variations to the schedule which Reality Titbit outlined for episodes 1 to 6. Episode 3 begins at 9.15 pm on November 8.

When does I’m A Celebrity finish in 2022?

Given that I’m A Celebrity begins on November 6 and there are 22 episodes in the season, viewers can expect the show to finish on Wednesday, November 30.

This year’s show is airing slightly earlier than previous seasons due to the World Cup taking place on November 20.

I’m A Celebrity’s start date was made earlier due to the World Cup and therefore the show also has an earlier ending date than previous seasons have done.

