









I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2022 is coming to a close, and three campmates have already left the jungle. With the series on its last stretch, viewers want to know: when is the final?

With more and more celebs walking across the bridge out of camp it is only a matter of time until the winner is crowned and dubbed King or Queen of the jungle.

There is less than a week to go now until the champion is decided, and viewers are already placing their bets on who they think will be victorious on Twitter.

When is the I’m a Celebrity 2022 final?

The final of I’m a Celeb will take place on Sunday, November 27 at 9pm.

Fortunately for viewers, the final will run for 100 minutes, taking the finishing time to 10:40pm. At the end of the episode, the King or Queen of the jungle will be revealed and crowned in front of their campmates.

Who has left the camp so far?

Three campmates have left the jungle so far: Charlene, Scarlette, and Sue.

Charlene was the first to leave after spending 14 days in the camp. She deemed the experience “a journey” and said that she had “absolutely loved” living with her fellow celebrities in the jungle.

Next up to say goodbye to the camp was Scarlette, who was “absolutely gutted” to leave.

“I was like ‘I want to stay for as long as possible because those people are amazing and the jungle is incredible’,” she told Ant and Dec upon her exit.

On the other hand, the third campmate to leave, Sue, was happy with the timing of her departure.

“My time is done,” Sue said with a smile.

Twitter’s hilarious reactions to Jill and Mike’s drinking trial

This week, Mike and Jill took on a drinking trial which saw them have to chug down beverages made of unsavoury things such as blended cockroaches and blended vomit fruit.

Despite the disgusting contents, Jill and Mike smashed the challenge, and downed each drink like champs. Twitter found the trial hilarious and were equal parts horrified and impressed with the two athletes.