After much anticipation, a brand new I’m A Celebrity series is here and fans want to know when I’m A Celebrity: South Africa was filmed.

After surviving the Australian jungle, nine I’m A Celebrity contestants are headed to South Africa for the ultimate all-stars competition.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly tease in the show’s trailer that the show is a “whole new ball game.”

The I’m A Celebrity: South Africa trials and challenges are set to push the stars to their limits. Only one of them will be crowned the first-ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa

ITV‘s I’m A Celebrity was previously filmed from Australia and all kinds of celebrities have been crowned winner of the series since its first season in 2002.

In 2023, a new spin-off series sees some familiar faces enduring trials and challenges all the way from South Africa.

The series aired live in previous seasons, however, the South Africa show has been pre-recorded.

When was I’m A Celebrity: South Africa filmed?

Given that I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa isn’t airing live, some fans may be wondering when filming took place for the ITV show.

The first and only season of the spin-off show was filmed in the Summer of 2022.

Rumors of the all-star spin-off began to circulate last year and hosts Ant and Dec confirmed the news in the Spring.

Episode 1 kicks off on Monday, April 24, at 9 pm on ITV.

Where is the I’m A Celebrity spin-off filmed?

The 2023 spin-off series of I’m A Celebrity is set to feature celebrities from various seasons including Helen Flanagan and Jordan Banjo.

Janice Dickinson, Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan, and many more familiar faces will call South Africa home for their time in camp.

Filming for the series took place on one of the largest game reserves in Africa – Kruger National Park.

Kruger National Park is located near the Mozambique border. Britannica writes that the park sprawls an area of 7,523 square miles (19,485 square km).