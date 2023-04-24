America’s Next Top Model judge Janice Dickinson is set to take on I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa, prompting interest in her family and two kids.

Janice Dickinson, the self-proclaimed “wildest model ever”, may have confessed to sleeping with more than 1000 men, but only two of those relationships have resulted in mini-mes.

The 68-year-old is a mother of two; a son, born 1987, and a daughter, born 1994. With the supermodel entering the South African jungle for the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here All Stars spin-off, fans may see her family waiting at the end of the rickety bridge upon her exit, so here’s what we know about them.

Janice Dickinson has two kids from previous relationships

Dickinson has been married to psychiatrist Dr Robert “Rocky” Gerner since 2016. He is her fourth husband and they have no kids.

Nathan Fields

She welcomed her first child, Nathan, with her second husband, film producer Simon Fields. They divorced by May 1992.

In his teens and early 20s, Nathan was frequently photographed with his famous mom at public events and even spoke to Daily Mail in 2007 about her past during her first I’m A Celeb stint.

He reportedly admitted her personal life subjected him to mockery from other kids.

“I don’t think any son with a mother like mine would want to know what she’s got up to over the years,” he said.

Nathan, who is about age 36, has rarely been seen in public with his mom in recent years; she doesn’t follow him on Instagram, despite following her daughter.

Fields has, however, maintained a very close relationship with his father. He followed in his footsteps into the film industry and are colleagues at their own production company, Fields Entertainment.

Savannah Rodin

Janice gave birth to her daughter, Savannah, in February 1994. The newborn at the time was initially rumored to have been Sylvester Stallone’s offspring due to their affair.

Stallone subsequently split from his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Flavin, via a handwritten FedEx letter.

The America’s Next Top Model judge and Rambo actor were engaged for a short six months until a paternity test proved that film producer Michael Birnbaum was the father.

Savannah, 29, is now an actress who has appeared in Netflix’s crime drama, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and The Big Show Show.

She served as script coordinator for 2022 Hulu series, Reboot, and her next project is the upcoming Apple TV show, Platonic, starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen.