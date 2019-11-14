University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Andrew Maxwell is one of the ten celebrities entering the Australian jungle on Sunday, November 17th for the latest season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Andrew is entering as one of the potentially lesser-known stars, alongside the big names such as Caitlyn Jenner, Nadine Coyle and Roman Kemp.

So, before Andrew enters the jungle, let’s get to know him a bit better. Here’s everything you need to know about Andrew, from his wife and family to career and more.

Who is Andrew?

Andrew Maxwell is a 44-year-old comedian from Ireland. He was born on December 3rd, 1974 in Dublin but relocated to London to pursue his comedy career.

Andrew got his start in his early twenties, when he started performing in Dublin’s comedy circuit. He became a regular at The Comedy Cellar in the capital city and from there on he had made his mark. He won an Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show and more recently has had a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival.

If you don’t recognise Andrew’s face but are thinking that he sounds oddly familiar, it’s because he’s also the narrator of MTV’s Ex On the Beach!

Andrew has also appeared as a regular panellist on shows such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI, Breaking the News and Mock the Week.

Is Andrew married?

Yes! Andrew is married, the wedding band on his ring finger is pretty clear to see. However he has kept much of his private life private.

There are reports that he and his wife wed in 2015, but not much is known about his wife or their relationship.

Andrew has spoken about his wife here and there on Twitter, describing her as his “missus” and “wifey.” Andrew has also commented on her background in his stand-up routines before, as she is a Muslim of Egyptian heritage.

Andrew Maxwell: Family

Together, the couple have three children.

Andrew’s son is running his Instagram while he is in the jungle. It is potentially Flynn Maxwell who is in charge of the account, as he is the only one of Andrew’s family members that Andrew follows.

In an interview with Express, Andrew said that his youngest child is 2-years-old, so it’s definitely not that one in charge of the ‘Gram!

The family also have an adorable pup, who is the real star of the Maxwell family.

I felt like King o' the Castle for two days then I stupidly bought the Missus this scene stealer.. pic.twitter.com/kfNrLk5PnK — Andrew Maxwell (@andrewismaxwell) April 22, 2015

