The nights are getting shorter and darker, so that can only mean one thing: cosy nights in to watch 12 celebrities chug a glass of blended cockroaches or enclose themselves in a cage of rats. The things that entertain the British public never fail to surprise us.

ITV has bagged a diverse cast, from reality stars to athletes, so who better to sign than England Lioness Jill Scott?

2022 has been a massive year for the retired footballer, who brought home the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 trophy. Now that her sporting career is on a break, she can focus on getting hitched to her longtime partner, Shelly Unitt.

Get to know Jill Scott’s partner, Shelly Unitt

Born in May 1985, Shelly is co-owner of the Boxx 2 Boxx coffee shop in Northenden, Manchester. The 37-year-old has an older sister who, coincidentally, is also a Lioness.

Rachel Unitt, 40, represented England in numerous international competitions, including 2011’s Women’s FIFA World Cup and a Euro 2013 qualifier. Two leg injuries kept her out of the 2012 London Olympics and the UEFA Euro 2013.

Shelly is a mother of two daughters: Evie and Hattie, who are aged 19 and 15, respectively.

Jill and Shelly have been together for about six years; the footballer admitted she was “very grateful for their fourth Christmas together” in 2020 despite having their engagement party plans interrupted by covid rules.

The Lioness popped the question in March 2020:

Other than encouraging fans to vote for Jill via social media, Shelly has given Boxx 2 Boxx a jungle makeover in honour of her I’m A Celeb journey.

“Vote Jill” is plastered on the glass window, while the interiors are decorated with fake foliage, inflatable jungle animals, and a leafy banner hanging from the ceiling.

You won’t stumble into the wrong coffee shop; one wall has a permanent hand-painted portrait of Jill, accompanied by her signature.

Jill could get hangry in the jungle

Like the rest of us, the athlete can’t kick off her day without a little caffeine – a luxury that she won’t be able to enjoy for up to three weeks.

“Aside from my family, I will definitely miss coffee and tea as I am a big coffee and tea drinker,” said Jill. “That is

what starts my day and I am going to have to think of something else.”

“I have obviously never had to starve myself as I have always had food in terms of being able to exercise, so I will see how that goes. I do like my sleep and I can get hangry,” she added.

The pig uterus isn’t looking too bad now, is it?

