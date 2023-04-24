Jordan Banjo is bound to open up about his family in the I’m A Celeb Jungle but who is his wife Naomi and how many kids do they have?

I’m A Celebrity is back in a new location where our favorite All-Stars including Helen Flanagan and Amir Khan will be back for a second go at living off rice and beans in the jungle.

We take a look at Jordan Banjo‘s family life as we prepare to watch him try and survive the jungle life once again, six years after his first stint in Australia.

Who is Jordan Banjo’s wife?

Jordan Banjo’s wife is Naomi Courts, (now Banjo) who hails from Essex. The star’s wife is very active on Instagram, and at the time of writing boasts 189k followers.

She now does Instagram as a full-time job, however before this, she worked as a patient coordinator for a private hospital

Her content consists of family pics, including many posts of her relationship with her husband Jordan.

They first went public with their relationship during the dancer’s first stint in the I’m A Celeb jungle back in 2016, and got married in August 2022.

Before this, the Diversity star was dating Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson.

Jordan Banjo his wife welcomed a new baby

Jordan Banjo and Naomi share three kids together, their third being born just a few days before I’m A Celebrity: All Stars South Africa was set to air.

I’m A Celebrity All-Stars was filmed in September 2022, therefore Naomi would have been in the early stages of her pregnancy, so for any fans wondering, he hasn’t left his newborn baby to head into the jungle!

The Diversity star announced his newborn’s name via Instagram, which is Atreus Funso Banjo. He joins brother Cassius, four, and three-year-old sister Mayowa.

Many of Jordan’s celebrity friends took to the comments to congratulate him and Naomi, including his brother Ashley Banjo.

Jordan on I’m a Celebrity

Jordan first entered the I’m A Celebrity Jungle in 2016, however, was the fourth contestant to leave.

The Diversity star has revealed he didn’t get over his fear of snakes the first time around, so this time could prove tough for him once again.

Lucky for him, there’s no public voting for the trials in this series, so he may have just gotten away with it!

