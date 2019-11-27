Who is Lillian Coyle? Meet popstar Nadine Coyle's mum and family!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The brand new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has seen all the twelve celebrities open up in ways viewers did not expect.

So far, Caitlyn Jenner has regaled her fellow camp mates with tales from sunny California with the Kardashians. Roman Kemp has also shared stories about his parents’ popstar pasts and his godfather, George Michael.

However, one celeb who hasn’t shared too much about her family is Nadine Coyle.

So, who is Nadine’s mum, Lillian Coyle? Find out about Lillian and the full Coyle family here!

Who is Lillian Coyle?

Lillian Coyle is the mother of popstar Nadine Coyle. She is from Derry, Northern Ireland and she and her husband, Niall live on the outskirts in a country home.

Lillian has three daughters. Charmain is the eldest at 42 years old. Then it’s Nadine who is 34 years old. Rachel is the youngest at 32 years old.

Not much is known about what Lillian did as a profession but Niall was a successful singer in his own right before his daughter was.

Lillian and the Coyle family

Nadine has not posted much about her parents to her Instagram, but her siblings have!

Rachel Coyle has posted a picture of what we can assume is their parents, Lillian and Niall on Rachel’s wedding day which was back in 2015.

You can check out Rachel on Instagram @rachcoylemajor and you can follow Charmaine, who is a makeup artist, @charmainecoylemakeup.

Rachel’s message for Nadine

In episode 9 (Monday, November 25th), the contestants received care packages from their families, sending words of encouragement.

Nadine received a letter from her sister Rachel.

The letter said:

Hi sissy, we all miss you so much and Anaíya [her daughter] is doing great and loves you more than anything. You’re amazing, so brave and inspire so many. Just keep being your loving, funny and caring self. All our love, Rachel.