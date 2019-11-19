University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is just two episodes deep into the brand new series, but already the celebrities have opened up about their personal lives and families.

This year, there are contestants from famous families across the board, from Caitlyn Jenner to Roman Kemp. And so the tales they have already regaled about their backgrounds are pretty incredible.

So, who is Roman Kemp’s mum Shirlie, and why is she famous?

Roman talks Shirlie on I’m A Celeb

Roman Kemp is not shy of prodding fun at his celebrity status, which he made evident from the start of I’m A Celebrity 2019.

In the first episode (Sunday, November 17th), he made a joke about his celebrity parenthood. Roman said:

I’m [best known as] the fourth most famous Kemp behind Ross, Martin, Gary and then it’s me. No, it’s Shirlie Kemp, my mum, so I’m fifth. I’ll take that.

But while Ross and Martin might be well-known Kemps, some younger fans were left wondering who Roman’s mum Shirlie is.

Who is Roman’s mum, Shirlie?

Roman’s mum is Shirlie Holliman, a 57-year-old former pop star.

She was born on April 18th, 1962 in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Shirlie found fame in a pop duo, Pepsi & Shirlie with Helen “Pepsi” DeMacque. They originally met through working as the back-up singers for Wham! Together they had two UK Top 10 hits with ‘Heartache’ and ‘Goodbye Stranger’. They went on a break in 1989 and briefly reunited in 2000, but Pepsi & Shirlie have not created any new hits since before the turn of the century.

Shirlie and Martin: Relationship timeline

Shirlie met her husband-to-be through Wham! singer, George Michael. In episode 2 (Monday, November 18th), Roman also revealed that his mum’s first boyfriend was Andrew Ridgeley, who was the other singer of Wham! with George Michael. But, clearly, things between Andrew and Shirlie didn’t work out!

Shirlie and Martin married in St. Lucia in 1988 and just one year later they had their first child together. First they had a daughter, Harley Moon, who was born in August 1989, then they had Roman.

Roman was born in January 1993, making him 26-years-old.

The Kemp children were raised in London, first in Hampstead and then Muswell Hill.

