Andrew Maxwell has officially left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Irish comedian was the second celebrity to be kicked out of the jungle, after Adele Roberts. And Andrew looked nothing but happy to be on his merry way back to civilisation.

But it wasn’t the prospect of a comfortable bed or food that wasn’t rice and beans that excited Andrew, but his reunion with his wife.

So, who is Andrew Maxwell’s wife, Suraya El-Wakil? Here’s everything you need to know about her!

Suraya El-Wakil on I’m A Celebrity

When Andrew Maxwell left the jungle on Sunday, December 1st, viewers got a glimpse of his wife, Suraya.

She looked stunning in a black short dress and tartan shirt wrapped around her waist. The couple couldn’t take their eyes or hands off of each other!

Extra Camp presenter Adam Thomas asked Andrew, “what’s it like seeing your wife… your gorgeous wife?” Andrew adorably replied: “I’ve just won.”

Although Suraya wasn’t seen for the rest of the Extra Camp episode on December 1st, there’s a chance we’ll see her again in the episode on Monday, December 2nd as the cameras follow Andrew adjusting back to reality.

Who is Suraya?

Not much is known about Suraya El-Wakil, as Andrew has kept much of his family life private.

Andrew and Suraya married back in 2016 and the couple have three children together.

Andrew has spoken about his wife here and there on Twitter, describing her as his “missus” and “wifey.” Andrew has also commented on her background in his stand-up routines before. She is a Muslim of Egyptian heritage.

Suraya defends Ian Wright

Andrew and Ian Wright came to blows whilst they were both in the jungle together. Their relationship became so strained that not only did it affect the camp but viewers at home accused Ian of bullying Andrew.

But Suraya intervened to defend Ian.

Speaking to The Mirror, Suraya said she understands their spats as Andrew is “not easy” to live with. She continued to say: “Is it bullying? No, not at all. He’s a grown-up man. They’re all fine.”

Does Suraya have Instagram?

Yes!

We found Suraya’s Instagram from Andrew’s account. She goes by the username @surayasphinx.

However, her account is private and she only has 35 followers, so it’s unlikely that she will let fans of Andrew’s follow her profile.

