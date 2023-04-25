Happy Mondays singer and ‘Madchester’ icon Shaun Ryder opens up on how his alopecia left him with no eyelashes in the premiere episode of I’m A Celebrity All Stars: South Africa.

Shaun Ryder is no stranger to the jungle. In 2010, Shaun came runner-up behind Stacey Solomon in the twelfth series. This year sees Shaun attempt to claim the inaugural title of I’m A Celebrity Legend in the first-ever ‘all star’ spin-off of the hit ITV reality show.

In the opening episode (Monday, April 24), Shaun opened up on his alopecia diagnosis which leaves him more vulnerable to the jungle’s elements.

Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage

Celebrity Gogglebox regular Shaun Ryder is no stranger to our screens. But some are still just learning of the condition Shaun suffers which has left him with no eyelashes, eyebrows, or hair.

This confusion resurfaced in the first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here season, as Shaun informed his campmates of his condition.

Turning up to camp in true celeb style, Shaun was wearing sunglasses. “I’m not a t*** wearing sunglasses when it’s dark. I’ve got no eyelashes, so all the s*** gets in my eyes,” Shaun explained to the likes of Amir Khan and Carol Vorderman referencing the dust and sand in camp.

When was Shaun Ryder diagnosed with alopecia?

In the summer of 2019, Shaun appeared on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X and touched on his “unexplained” alopecia diagnosis.

“I am Uncle Fester!” Shaun told Chris, referencing The Addams Family character. “It all fell out!” The Happy Mondays singer then explained that doctors had not identified what triggered his alopecia.

“I’ve got no eyelashes, no eyebrows, no pubic hair, no leg hair, no armpit hair, everything gone,” Shaun subsequently revealed.

Shaun encountered health issues before I’m A Celebrity

Shaun Ryder, now 60, has faced several health battles over the past few years. Since leaving the jungle the first time, Shaun has had his hip replaced. This surgery occurred just before Shaun’s hair fell out.

This week, viewers at home will see his hip become somewhat of an issue for the singer. On the second night of filming, Shaun’s hip replacement joint popped out of place. Rather than seeking medical help, Shaun popped his hip back into place, but not without enduring agony.

It is likely that, as the competition progresses, we will hear more of Shaun’s health struggles with both his recent hip surgery and total hair loss.

