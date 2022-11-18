









Kiosk Kev is now riding around the I’m a Celebrity jungle on wheels, offering a small portion of treats for the contestants to share – but they haven’t been given the choice between two different snacks in the 2022 series.

Former employee Kiosk Keith no longer appears on the show, and for the last few years, Kiosk Kev has filled his role by asking the celebrities a multiple choice question. If they answer correctly, he provides them with a small snack.

Previously, the celebrities would visit Kev in his kiosk, but once they complete a task, he rides up to them on wheels. So why is Kiosk Kev suddenly riding a bike on I’m a Celebrity? We’ve got the scoop.

I’m a Celebrity fans ask about Kev’s ‘Deals on Wheels’

When I’m a Celebrity first debuted the new Kev’s Deal’s on Wheels, everyone was baffled as to why his kiosk is no longer a star of the show. When celebrities got an answer wrong, he would usually dramatically close its shutters.

One viewer wrote: “I preferred Keith’s kiosk. It was good them getting a choice between 2 things and fun for the viewers to think which option they’d go for. Kev’s deals on wheels just doesn’t cut it for me #ImACelebrity.”

Another penned: “Kev’s deals on wheels? Are they having a laugh?! Bring back the shack! And no choice between 2 treats? What?! Ruined it. #ImACelebrity#ImACeleb.”

“So if at some point the celebs get Kev’s deals on wheels wrong, is Kev just going to cycle off? No quite as dramatic as the shutters slamming down plus the celebs could mug them #ImACelebrity#ImaCeleb,” said a fan.

Why is Kiosk Kev on wheels on 2022 series?

Kiosk Kev is on wheels this season because “we [ITV] are always looking at ways to keep the series fresh,” an I’m a Celebrity representative told Reality Titbit. It is the same reason for why celebrities are only offered one treat.

There is clearly a majority vote for his kiosk to return to the jungle, but for now, Kev is getting his exercise. A recent challenge involved campmates being offered jelly babies, with no option to vote for an alternative snack.

Another task involved the celebrities being offered five custard creams. In one challenge where the celebrities answered the question wrong, Chris Moyles joked that he’s upset about missing out on “a quarter of a Jaffa Cake.”

Who was before Kiosk Kev?

Longtime viewers will remember Kiosk Keith, who no longer works on the show. In 2018, The Sun reported that Kiosk Keith was sacked after turning up to work drunk and acting inappropriately towards a female crew member.

Kiosk Keith, who was played by 52 year-old Raymond Grant, was sacked back in January 2018, and was swiftly replaced by “Kiosk Kev.” A spokesperson for ITV confirmed in a statement back in 2018:

Ray is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.

Kiosk Kev’s real name is Mark Herlaar. He is a lime farmer from Queensland, who ITV producers found after watching him on Survivor, the Australian version of the show in 2017.

Those who watched the Wales-based version of I’m a Celebrity will also remember Kiosk Cledwyn.

