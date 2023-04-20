When Saturday Night Takeaway ends, fans are hoping I’m A Celebrity South Africa will take its slot as their replacement Saturday evening TV. So, does I’m a Celebrity South Africa air on Saturdays?

The new spin-off, hosted by I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here legends, Ant & Dec, will welcome back stars from the ITV show’s past.

One thing fans are desperate to know is, will the new All-Stars spin-off air on a weekend; let’s find out.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Will I’m A Celebrity South Africa air on Saturdays?

No, I’m A Celebrity South Africa will not air on Saturdays.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa will air on ITV1 and ITVX starting on Monday, 24 April. The series will then air only on weeknights for three weeks.

The show is pre-recorded meaning there is no live coverage on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Has I’m A Celebrity ever aired on Saturdays?

Yes, in 2022, I’m A Celebrity was on seven days a week. On both Saturday and Sunday, the show started at the usual time of 9 pm, live from Australia.

In previous years, ITV aired a Saturday recap show, but that was stopped in 2021. Before amping coverage of the show up to every day the following year.

Where is I’m A Celebrity All-Stars filmed?

I’m A Celebrity has been on screens since 2002 and would usually be filmed in Australia. However, this year, the spin-off will be filmed in South Africa, and there will also be a new series of the regular edition later in the year.

Even throughout the pandemic, the popular show continued, as two series were shot in Wales in both 2020 and 2021. Alongside the All-Stars spin-off, there will also be a new series of the regular edition later in 2023.