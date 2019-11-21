University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There are few things in this world which get better with time; wine, cheese, and clearly, Kate Garraway.

Since the TV presenter and journo has sprung onto our screens for I’m A Celebrity 2019, she’s gained tonnes of attention for her natural beauty and good looks. Kate’s rocking it at 52-years-old!

And so, many viewers have wanted to know if Kate’s always looked this good.

We did some digging and found pictures of Kate Garraway from when she was young, and it turns out that she’s just become more of a babe with time!

About Kate

Kate Garraway got her start in the industry in the mid-1990s.

In 1994, Kate began working as a production journalist, reporter and news presenter on the South edition of ITV News Central. Then, two years later, she became co-presenter of the South East edition of ITV News Meridian.

Kate got her ‘big break’ in 2000, when she joined the GMTV Today team, co-presenting with Andrew Castle. Kate worked on GMTV until 2010.

Afterwards, she worked on Daybreak, before settling on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Kate has been one of the show’s lead hosts since.

Is it me but isn’t Kate Garraway getting hotter every night? #imacelebrity — Good old Baz (@ChrisHourihane) November 21, 2019

Meet younger Kate Garraway

As Kate has been in the public eye since the nineties, there are plenty of pics of Kate circulating on the internet.

She’s also shared throwback pics on her Instagram, to the days when she just a “cub reporter” as she calls herself. In an Instagram pic from 1994, when Kate was just 27-years-old, she’s got a completely different look. With a slick, nineties bob – very à la Rachel Green from Friends – a blazer and pearl earrings, Kate looks the complete budding journalist.

However, later on, Kate becomes sassier and starts to opt for a more glam look and her signature blonde hair.

Check out 35-year-old Kate below at a Elton John concert – she’s a mega babe!

Is Kate wearing makeup on I’m A Celeb?

Some viewers are so stumped by Kate’s natural good looks that they believe she’s smuggled makeup into the jungle this year!

Her husband, Derek Draper, took to the press to clear up this issue.

Derek told The Sun:

Take it from someone who knows – she never looks better than first thing in the morning. When we go on romantic breaks I beg her not to put make-up on. She’s naturally beautiful, and adorable and awesome, and she’s smashing it in the jungle.

